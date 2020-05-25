Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan And Other Cricket Stars Extend Eid Greetings

Updated: 25 May 2020 11:09 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

Irfan Pathan revealed what he "always look forward to every Eid". © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and many more Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend their heartfelt wishes to their fans on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and thus, Eid is being celebrated at home and not in social gatherings, just like many other festivals that fell in this period of lockdown in recent times. While wishing their fans on Eid, most of the cricketers prayed for their safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

"#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Stay blessed and stay safe," Sachin Tendulkar said on Twitter.

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan shared a picture with his father, revealing what he "always look forward to every Eid".

"Eid Mubarak everyone... This is what I always look forward to every Eid Smiling face with halo before you came I had it all in my pocket ;) @iamyusufpathan #eidmubarak2020 #eidy #love #happiness," Irfan Pathan tweeted while tagging his cricketer brother Yusuf Pathan.

Yusuf Pathan also joined in, saying: "Wishing all a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you."

"Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times!," former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said in a tweet.

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined the celebration on Twitter, saying: "On the auspicious occassion of Eid, wishing everyone unbound happiness and fulfilment. May our hearts always be full of kindness and our actions with goodness. Stay blessed, stay safe."

"Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes," India fast bowler Mohammed Shami tweeted.

Cricketing action has been on a halt all across the globe since March after the coronavirus pandemic forced a lockdown. India's cash-rich T20 league IPL has also been postponed indefinitely.

