Eid 2017: Cricketers Send Their Wishes

Cricket stars Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble among many others have wished their fans on Eid, hoping the year is filled with happiness, joy and prosperity. Virender Sehwag, who has established himself as a social media star after his cricketing career ended, took to Twitter to wish his over 10 million followers. "Greetings to all celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr . May you live in peace, joy and love," he tweeted.

Anil Kumble, the former head coach of the India team who stepped down from his post last week, also wished fans on social media. Shikhar Dhawan posted a greeting after India destroyed the West Indies in the second ODI in Trinidad, beating them by 105 runs thanks to Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav's heroics.

Sachin Tendulkar, too, joined in by wishing his fans "Eid Mubarak! Wish you all a life full of peace, joy and love" on his official Twitter account.

Other cricket stars to send in wishes and videos have been VVS Laxman, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara among others.

Greetings to all celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr . May you live in peace, joy and love.#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NFJdLH95qL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak! May your life be full of peace, joy and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/WudsDTTlVP — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak doston. May Allah bless your family in the year to come pic.twitter.com/boWabY1hs7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2017

#EidMubarak! Wish you all a life full of peace, joy and love. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 26, 2017

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life n may you celebrate it with all your close friends #EidMubarak spread peace. pic.twitter.com/Mi6HOeOUqH — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) June 26, 2017

May Allah bless you with happiness, grace ,warmth and peace. May Allah guide us to become better human beings.#EidMubarak Love. pic.twitter.com/jgphUHRgAF — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 26, 2017

May each and everyone have a joyous Eid celebration. #EidMubarak — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 26, 2017

Aap sab ko #EidMubarak! Have a blessed day with your loved ones pic.twitter.com/DuhdHzOOjn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak!!May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone pic.twitter.com/Bq4xOW63Vz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 26, 2017

Cricketers from other countries and other sportspersons have wished fans on social media too. The likes of Sri Lankan cricketers Mahela Jayawardene and Angelo Mathews, and Arsenal football star Mezut Ozil have wished fans.