Eden Gardens Stand to be Named After Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly will have a stand named after him at the iconic Eden Gardens

Sourav Ganguly will have a stand named after him at the iconic Eden Gardens © AFP

Former India captain and Bengal's cricketing icon Sourav Ganguly will have a stand at the historic Eden Gardens named after him. With the army giving the go-ahead, the decks have been cleared for naming six Eden Gardens stands after eminent personalities involved with the game in the state including Ganguly and late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official said in Kolkata on Thursday.

Four others stands will be christened after ex-cricketer Pankaj Roy and former CAB presidents BN Dutt, AN Ghosh and Snehasnshu Acharya.

"We received the permission from the defence authorities. We will complete the work as early as possible," Ganguly, who is the current CAB president, said.

The proposal had been passed in the CAB working committee meeting last year. But with the army being the custodian of the Maidan, where the stadium is located, its permission is mandatory before any such decisions can be implemented.

Ganguly played cricket for India from 1992 to 2008 in which he took part in 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals (ODI). While he scored 7212 runs in Tests, he also notched 11363 runs in the 50-over format.

(With inputs from IANS)