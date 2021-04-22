Earth Day is observed across globe on April 22 every year, reminding people of their responsibilities towards the only inhabitable planet in the entire solar system. On this day, different organisations and individuals from all walks of life come together to create awareness about various issues affecting the Planet Earth. Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter, reminding people that the Earth is the only thing all humans have in common, and it is our duty to keep the planet healthy, not just for ourselves but for our future generations as well. "The Earth is what we all have in common. Let's always try to keep it as healthy as we know it. Happy #EarthDay." Karthik tweeted.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who has been championing the cause of the endangered rhinos for several years now, took the opportunity to highlight how the "senseless slaughter" has led two-third decrease in the rhino population in South Africa in last 10 years.

"The rhino population has decreased due to their senseless slaughter, by 2/3 in the last 10 years in SA. Humans doing a great job at protecting the planet, hey?! #EarthDay," Pietersen tweeted.

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, including defending champions Mumbai Indians, also posted pictures and videos on their social media channels, urging people to protect the Mother Nature and all the natural inhabitants, who call this beautiful place their home.

The theme for the World Earth Day 2021 is 'restore our Earth' which "focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only way to address climate change.''