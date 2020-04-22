Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Earth Day 2020: KL Rahul's Urges Fans To "Not Take Earth For Granted" And "Be Responsible"

Updated: 22 April 2020 16:37 IST

World Earth Day 2020 comes on us at a difficult time and KL Rahul and others have urged everyone to protect Mother Nature.

KL Rahul requested fans that Earth can be saved only if we become more "responsible with our actions". © Instagram

On World Earth Day 2020, Indian cricketers came together to spread awareness about protecting "Mother Nature" for a better future. KL Rahul, who last week turned 28, urged his followers to "not take the Earth for granted". Rahul shared several pictures, including the picturesque stadium in Dharamsala, and told fans that we can save Earth for "ourselves and our future generation" only if we become more "responsible with our actions".

"Let's not take the earth for granted and be responsible with our actions. Only we can save the earth for ourselves and our future generation. Start now!! #EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay," Rahul tweeted.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Indian women's T20 cricket team, also urged her followers to "work together" in order to preserve our environment and Mother Earth.

"We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020 #worldearthday2020," Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of dense forest in his home state Arunachal Pradesh which he claimed are "so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground". He requested people to preserve the pristine natural beauty of Mother Earth.

"On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve it's pristine natural beauty," he wrote, while sharing the video.

The history of World Earth Day dates back to 1970 when millions of Americans took to streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet.

Since then, more and more countries have joined hands and today it has become a huge global civic movement, celebrated on April 22 every year, aimed at spreading awareness about protecting mother Earth from climate change.

The historic Paris Agreement on climate change was also signed on this very day in 2016. The theme for World Earth Day 2020 is "climate action".

Highlights
  • Indian cricketers spread awareness about protecting "Mother Nature"
  • KL Rahul urged his followers to "not take the Earth for granted"
  • Harmanpreet Kaur said we need to "work together" to protect Mother Earth
