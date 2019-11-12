Dwayne Bravo Takes A Dig At Former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron

Dwayne Bravo, who retired from international cricket in October 2018 , took a dig at former Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron for "keeping certain people away from the team". Dwayne Bravo, who represented the West Indies in 164 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), added that it ended many careers but expressed his happiness over Dave Cameron's six-year reign coming to an end. In March 2019, former West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt took over as the new president of Cricket West Indies replacing Dave Cameron at the role.

"West Indies cricket has suffered at the hands of vindictive people who were bent on keeping certain people away from the team, ending many careers. However, there is a God and every rope has an end," Bravo was quoted as saying by guardian.co.tt.

"The longest rope in the world has an end and it is good to see," he added.

After announcing his retirement, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was included in the list of reserve players for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Bravo, 36, made his last international appearance in a Twenty20 (T20) match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, 2017.

Bravo brought down the curtain to his career with 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in Tests; 2,968 ODI runs and 199 wickets; and 1,142 runs and 52 wickets in T20I cricket.

He was also the captain of the West Indies team that dramatically returned home in 2014, mid-way during the series in India in protest against their board. That was the last time Bravo played an ODI for the national team.