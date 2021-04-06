Durham players practised for the upcoming County Championship amid heavy snowfall. "Less than 48 hours until the cricket season," tweeted Durham Cricket along with a video where the players are seen having a net session in the snow. The County Championship is set to begin with its first round of games on April 8 with Northamptonshire taking on Kent, Essex playing Worcestershire, Sussex facing off against Lancashire, Middlesex playing Somerset, Leicestershire facing Hampshire, Gloucestershire playing Surrey, Yorkshire playing Glamorgan, Warwickshire against Derbyshire and Durham taking on Nottinghamshire in Nottingham.

Placed in Group 1, Durham have Derbyshire, Essex, Worcestershire, Birmingham and Nottingham to contend with.

Group 2 comprises of Surrey, Somerset, Middlesex, Leicestershire, Hampshire, and Gloucestershire.

Group 3 has Northamptonshire, Lancashire, Kent, Sussex, Glamorgan and Yorkshire.

The subsequent rounds of the first-class championship will be played on April 15, 22, and 29 followed the remaining rounds of matches from May to September.

According to media reports, India cricketer Hanuma Vihari has signed up with Warwickshire for the County Championship this season.

The right-handed batsman has left for the UK and will play for the county in at least three matches this season.

"Yes, Vihari will be playing in the English county side for Warwickshire this season. He would play a few games. He is already in England now," a BCCI official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

"The contract is being chalked out. He will play a minimum of three games. We are trying to figure out if there is a chance to play a few more."

(With PTI inputs)