India Red and India Green are currently battling it out in the Duleep Trophy final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first day of the match was majorly affected by rain as only 49 overs were bowled. In the match, the India Green top order failed to contribute with the bat as they finished at 147 for eight at stumps on Day 1 . Mayank Markande remained unbeaten on 32 to keep the India Red bowlers at bay. In the last over of the first day, India Red wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan started sledging Markande, his teammate from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan was helping his captain to place the long-off fielder in the right position for Mayank Markande when he sledged the 21-year-old spinner.

Stump mic gem: Markande escapes Ishan Kishan's trap



What happens when two friends are in opposite teams? Ishan Kishan throws the bait but Mayank Markande keeps his calm. A must watch.



Full video here https://t.co/7aMTgn14cq #DuleepTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2019

"Iske hath mei jaan nahi hai. Utna nahi pahochega isse (He doesn't have the strength to hit that far)," Kishan's jibe was recorded on the stump mic.

During the match, India Green won the toss and elected to bat but they were put under pressure early on as India red bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, restricting the batting team to 66 for nine at one stage.

On the second day, Mayank Markande went onto convert his overnight score of 32 not out into a half-century to help India Green finish their innings with a competitive total of 231.

For India Red, Jaydev Unadkat was the star with the ball as he finished with figures of 83 for four.