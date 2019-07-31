"Don't Care, I Love Cricket": Romanian Bowler, Trolled For Action, Hits Back. Watch Video

Pavel Florin became an Internet sensation after a video of him bowling in the European Cricket League for Cluj Cricket Club on Tuesday went viral on various social media platforms. The video was watched hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter with many trolling the Romanian cricketer for his unconventional bowling action. While many came out in support of Pavel Florin and his love for the game, others were not as kind, taking the mickey out of the Romanian's bowling technique . Pavel Florin, however, is unperturbed by the talk surrounding his action and made it amply clear that he does not care what people have to say because he "loves cricket".

"Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don't care, because I love cricket," he said.

Watch the entire video here:

"My bowling is not beautiful. But I don't care, because I love cricket" Cluj Cricket Club Player President, Pavel Florin Representing his club at the Champions League of European cricket. pic.twitter.com/E1SRQb7qUr — Dimi Mascarenhas (@dimimascarenhas) July 30, 2019

The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

In an interview with the competition's website in May, the Romanian said his role model was South African AB de Villiers and revealed his top score was 36 in a league match for Cluj.

Asked if he had ever been a hero for his team, Florin said: "I drove 500km during night time for nine straight hours just to reach the match in the morning. I stayed 14 overs on the ground and scored 34 runs not out.

"I would not call it a hero act, but it is the match that gave me confidence that I can be a good cricket player."

The Romanians lost their third and final pool stage fixture to French side Dreux, based to the west of Paris, by 95 runs.

(With AFP inputs)