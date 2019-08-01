Domestic Season Starts On August 17, Neutral Curators To Pick Ranji Wickets

The 2019-20 Indian domestic season has been planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and as per the schedule proposed by GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim , the season will kickstart on August 17 with the Duleep Trophy and culminate with the Irani Cup game from March 18 to 22. In the major tournaments, it will start with the Vijay Hazare (50-over), then the Syed Mustaq Ali (T20) and finally the Ranji Trophy with the final being played from March 9 to 13.

As per the dates handed by Karim to the state associations of the BCCI, the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played from September 24 to October 10. The Deodhar Trophy game follows and will be played from October 31 to November 4. After this comes the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and will be played from November 8 to December 1. The Ranji Trophy follows the T20 tournament.

Karim has also made it clear that the preparation of the wickets for the Ranji Trophy matches will not only be overseen by a neutral curator appointed by the BCCI, but also the neutral curator will pick the wicket for the match. The home team has been asked to extend full support to the neutral curator.

The Zonal Conveners have been requested to call for a meeting of the respective state representatives and finalise the schedule of respective zonal tournaments and also finalise the name of the venue of the identified state. The conveners have been requested to communicate the venues to the BCCI Headquarters on or before August 17.