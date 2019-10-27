 
Diwali 2019: Sportspersons From Around The World Greet Fans On Diwali

Updated: 27 October 2019 12:45 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Diwali 2019: From cricketers to tennis players to shuttlers, stars from various sports poured in their greetings for the festival of lights.

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message on Diwali. © Twitter

Sporting heroes, from both India and abroad, came together to give Diwali greetings on the special occasion. Several cricketers, tennis players, wrestlers and shuttlers all took to social media to wish a Happy Diwali on the joyous occasion. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video message while tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted a photo with "Diwali vibes". Badminton player Saina Nehwal also tweeted her greetings for the festival of lights. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also tweeted a video message on the occasion.

"Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali," Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali," tweeted legendary leg-spinner and former India coach Anil Kumble.

"A little bit of pink never hurt never hurt anyone. 'Happy' Diwali vibes," tweeted Sania Mirza, along with a photo of her dressed in a pink kurta.

"Wish you all a happy & prosperous Diwali!" Suresh Raina tweeted.

"I wish everyone a very happy Diwali," shuttler Saina Nehwal tweeted.

It wasn't just Indians who greeted fans on Diwali. Australia cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, West Indies star Chris Gayle and cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody were among those wishing their fans a Happy Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there," Steve Smith, who plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, tweeted.

David Warner, who also celebrated his 33rd birthday in style on Sunday, tweeted: "Happy Diwali to all!"

"Wishing you all a happy #Diwali," Tom Moody tweeted.

Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold tweeted in Tamil: "Best wishes on this Deepavali".

