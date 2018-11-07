Team India captain Virat Kohli, who is taking a break from cricket as India are led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma in the ongoing three-match T20I series vs the Windies , took to Twitter to post an endearing Diwali wish for his fans. Through the tweet, which also has a photograph where he is seen striking a pose with wife Anushka Sharma, he said, "A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless."

Here's the tweet by Virat Kohli:

A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/fsQbXsNaSM - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 7, 2018

Earlier today, Virat was in the spotlight for slamming a cricket freak who expressed his views on Indian batsmen. In a message sent to Kohli, the fan said, "I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian." The fan obviously didn't quite have bright words to say about Kohli's batting either. He added, "Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting."

This seemingly didn't go down very well with Virat Kohli, who responded saying, "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me, but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."