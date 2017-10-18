Diwali 2017: From Virender Sehwag To David Warner, Wishes Pour In For Indian Fans

Several cricketers and other sportspersons have urged fans to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and wished them in their own style. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "May this Diwali dispel all the darkness from your life & you be blessed with love & happiness. May your path always be lit. Jai Shri Ram",.
May this Diwali dispel all the darkness from your life & you be blessed with love & happiness. May your path always be lit.?Jai Shri Ram ????— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017
One of the most popular festivals of the country - Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.
Australian cricketer David Warner posted a photo on his Instagram account and wished the country on the occasion.
Australia captain Steve Smith also posted a message for Indian fans.
Several other cricketers and other athletes also took to social media to greet the people of the country.
Happy #Diwali.Stay safe and #greendiwali. keep our cities pollution free. #HappyDiwali#GoGreen #nocrackers— Mary Kom (@MangteC) October 18, 2017
Buy Diyas from such hardworking people on the streets, let's not bargain and make their Diwali worth celebrating.#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/6BKm67Rarj— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 18, 2017
Wish you a very #HappyDiwali . May you have peace , prosperity and good fortune. May there be light in your lives. pic.twitter.com/YwLSfkXste— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 18, 2017
Wishing all my dear tweeples a very happy and safe Diwali! pic.twitter.com/JU9wGQSqcJ— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 18, 2017
Wish you a happy and healthy #Diwali!— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 18, 2017
Stay safe and #green this Diwali and keep our cities pollution free! #HappyDiwali #GoGreen #nocrackers
The #OrangeArmy wishes you all a lit Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/GBqhCRML24— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 18, 2017
Even as the sale of firecrackers during Diwali has increasingly becomes an undesirable element, many cricketers have also come up in support and urged fans to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali this year.
Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted a video message for his fans. "Say no to crackers, let's celebrate a pollution free Diwali ?? #saynotocrackers #pollutionfree," Yuvraj's post read. In the video message, the India all-rounder recalled the trouble he had last year due to pollution.
The Supreme Court had ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).