 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Dinesh Karthik's One-Handed Stunner In Deodhar Trophy Final Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy. Watch

Updated: 04 November 2019 12:49 IST

Dinesh Karthik took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to send Parthiv Patel packing in Deodhar Trophy final in Ranchi.

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik took a stunning catch in Deodhar Trophy final against India B. © bcci.tv

Dinesh Karthik, who is playing for India C in the Deodhar Trophy, took a stunning one-handed catch while diving to his left to send India B skipper Parthiv Patel back to the pavilion on Monday. In the ninth over, Ishan Porel bowled a good length delivery that took the outside edge of Parthiv Patel's bat and went into the hands of Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik's stunning catch was appreciated by fans on Twitter.

"And people call him over aged..his time is over..he is 34...but the truth is that still he can fly like a bird like in 2007 where he took the stunner to dismiss smith... @DineshKarthik take a bow," a fan tweeted.

India B were off to a poor start as they lost both their openers inside the first 10 overs.

Ishan Porel, who accounted for both the openers, picked up his second five-wicket haul in List A cricket. Apart from the 21-year-old fast-bowler, Jalaj Saxena and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each.

For India B teenager, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kedar Jadhav scored half-centuries while Vijay Shankar also chipped in with a quick knock of 45 off 33 balls.

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham played a cameo of 35 runs off just 10 deliveries towards the fag end of the innings to lift his side to a fighting total of 283 for seven in 50 overs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Ishan Porel Parthiv Ajay Patel Parthiv Patel Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dinesh Karthik took a stunning catch in Deodhar Trophy final
  • Ishan Porel picked up his second five-wicket haul in List A cricket
  • Kedar Jadhav top-scored for India B with a knock of 86
Related Articles
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu By 60 Runs In Final
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Look To Make Most Of Home Advantage In Final Against Tamil Nadu
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Look To Make Most Of Home Advantage In Final Against Tamil Nadu
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu To Face Karnataka In Summit Clash
Dinesh Karthik Responds To S Sreesanth
Dinesh Karthik Responds To S Sreesanth's Claim About The Fast Bowler's India Ouster
BCCI Accepts Dinesh Karthik
BCCI Accepts Dinesh Karthik's Apology For Violating Contract Clause: Official
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.