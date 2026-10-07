Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return for the T20I series against New Zealand is set to instil faith in the hearts of all those senior players who are sitting out of the national team but have not given up on the hopes of a return. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, under Pragyan Ojha, gave Bhuvneshwar a recall, the decision left many in the cricketing spectrum surprised. Even former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who had recently said that the selectors have moved on from Mohammed Shami -- another pacer in the same boat as Bhuvneshwar -- didn't expect to see such a U-turn.

While expressing surprise to see Bhuvneshwar making a comeback, Karthik lauded selectors for the courage they showed in making this tough call.

"It's taken four years to pick him back in that Indian team. Firstly, well done, selectors, to have the courage to pick someone," Karthik said in a video on social media. "Team India in the last year, they have tried all pacers. But if you actually look purely on skill, Bhuvi has been exceptional," he said, explaining what might have led to Bhuvneshwar's recall.

DK watching Bhuvi make his comeback like the proudest mentor ever, this is so wholesome https://t.co/6oXZQ748S7 — फ (@FlaviaNagpal) October 6, 2026

Having worked with Bhuvneshwar in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karthik knows well about the skill set the crafty seamer brings to the team.

"The quality that he brings is brilliant. He can bowl with a new ball, swing it both ways, and then at the death, he can handle pressure," Karthik said.

Karthik believes Bhuvneshwar's performances for RCB in the IPL over the last few seasons played a big role in his comeback.

"I just genuinely wish he goes out there and enjoys the rest of the time that he plays international cricket. He deserves it purely on performance," he said.

Bhuvneshwar was also made the captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

"I am so, so happy, and it couldn't happen to a nicer man," he said. "When I saw you in the Hong Kong Sixes, I thought, 'Okay, captain of the Indian team, fantastic.' Now this news is even better," Karthik said.

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