Dinesh Karthik Responds To S Sreesanth's Claim About The Fast Bowler's India Ouster

Updated: 22 October 2019 19:29 IST

Dinesh Karthik made a mockery of S Sreesanth's claim and said it would be silly to even react on something like this.

Dinesh Karthik found it silly to react to S Sreesanth's allegation. © AFP

Dinesh Karthik downplayed S Sreesanth's allegation which claimed that the wicket-keeper batsman was the reason behind his ouster from Team India. In an interview to The Hindu, Dinesh Karthik made a mockery of S Sreesanth's allegation and said, it would be silly to react on it. "Yes, I have heard about S. Sreesanth's comments that I was responsible his ouster from the Indian team. Even to react to an allegation like that will be silly," Dinesh Karthik told The Hindu.

S Sreesanth, in an interview with The Indian Express, had claimed that Dinesh Karthik had complained about him abusing N Srinivasan.

Sreesanth also said that he was not picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2013 due to the complaint.

"That evening Champions Trophy probables was announced and I wasn't there. Only reason was that complaint. DK, if you are reading this, what you did to me and my family is unforgivable. Next year Kerala plays Tamil Nadu, you know what's going to happen, god bless you," Sreesanth told The Indian Express.

Sreesanth's life ban for his role in alleged spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 was reduced to seven years by the Supreme Court, which ends in September 2020

The 36-year-old has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. He last played for India back in 2011.

India India Cricket Team Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Sreesanth Cricket
