Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 35th birthday today and wishes poured in on social media from his Indian teammates. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh led the charge as he took to Twitter to wish Dinesh Karthik on his birthday in a hilarious manner. Yuvraj in his tweet said, " I hope you're not blowing batteries instead of candles on your birthday Mr. Energiser, happy birthday bud @Dinesh Karthik god bless hope you and Dipika are doing well in these tough times. Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to wish Dinesh Karthik on his birthday. In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote," Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik May this year bring you loads of happiness and success".

Dinesh Karthik's Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders' official Twitter handle also wished on its skipper on his birthday. The tweet said, "D (calm) and K (composed) leader of the pack turns a year younger".

The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman made his debut for India back in 2004 against England at Lord's in a One Day International. Since then, Dinesh Karthik has played 94 ODIs for the country and has scored 1,752 runs with an average of 30.52.

In Test cricket, Dinesh Karthik debuted against Australia back in 2004. Karthik has featured in 26 Test matches and has scored 1025 runs with an average of 25.00. In T20Is, Dinesh Karthik has played 32 matches and scored 399 runs with an average of 33.25.

Dinesh Karthik is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.