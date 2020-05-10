Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne Wants Sri Lanka In Top 4 Of ODI, Test Rankings

Updated: 10 May 2020 17:08 IST

Sri Lanka are currently at the eighth spot in the ODI rankings, but the side whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series earlier this year.

Dimuth Karunaratne Wants Sri Lanka In Top 4 Of ODI, Test Rankings
Dimuth Karunaratne revived his limited-overs career last year. © AFP

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and ODI rankings. "Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cricket as well. That would indirectly mean semifinalists to say the least and you are perhaps two games away from the plum. There onwards, it's any bodies guess and if you do well on your day you could end up being World Champs," the official website of Sri Lanka Cricket quoted Karunaratne as saying. Sri Lanka are currently at the eighth spot in the ODI rankings, but the side whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series earlier this year.

While the side is at the fifth spot in the Test rankings and the side had suffered a loss in the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The left-handed Karunratne also laid down the impact of head coach Mickey Arthur, who was appointed the coach of Sri Lanka in December last year.

"Mickey is a no-nonsense cool bloke with loads of experience to back him and his brand. At the international level planning and role clarity is a norm," Karunaratne said.

"What is very important is the belief he has instilled among us in his own and subtle way. It surely helped and the result always speaks for itself," he added.

Karunaratne revived his limited-overs career last year as he was brought into the Sri Lankan side ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He was chosen as the skipper of the side, but he failed to guide Sri Lanka to the semi-finals of the tournament.

"The boys and the respective squads are enjoying their cricket and that makes my job that much easier. If you like what you are doing and the environment to do so is conducive, the balance at this level of sport becomes that much more beneficial," Karunaratne said.

Karunaratne has played 66 Tests and 31 ODIs for Sri Lanka so far. He has managed to score 5,207 runs across all formats.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Frank Dimuth Madushanka Karunaratne Dimuth Karunaratne Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dimuth Karunaratne wants the side to reach the top four in Test and ODIs
  • Sri Lanka are currently at the eighth spot in the ODI rankings
  • Sri Lanka whitewashed West Indies in 3-match ODI series earlier this year
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Naseem Shah Shines On Day 1 To Put Pakistan In Control In Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Naseem Shah Shines On Day 1 To Put Pakistan In Control In Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka Name Full Strength Squad For Two-Test Series Against Pakistan
PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka Name Full Strength Squad For Two-Test Series Against Pakistan
Dimuth Karunaratne Helps Sri Lanka To 85-2 On Rain-Hit First Day
Dimuth Karunaratne Helps Sri Lanka To 85-2 On Rain-Hit First Day
Captain Dimuth Karunaratnes Ton Leads Sri Lanka To New Zealand Test Win
Captain Dimuth Karunaratne's Ton Leads Sri Lanka To New Zealand Test Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.