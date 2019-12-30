 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Did Warnie Ever Want A Rest": Nathan Lyon's Stinging Response To Shane Warne

Updated: 30 December 2019 14:51 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Nathan Lyon didn't take too kindly to Shane Warne's suggestion that he be rested for the dead rubber against New Zealand so that a different bowler could get a Test debut.

 

Nathan Lyon ridiculed Shane Warne's suggestion that he should be rested for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney so that leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut for Australia in Test cricket. Hosts Australia clinched the three-match by thrashing New Zealand by 247 runs in Melbourne on Sunday, which gave them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series -- making the final Test in Sydney a mere formality. However, Nathan Lyon is not ready to give away his place in the team so easily and questioned Warne's suggestion by asking the legendary spinner if he ever wanted "a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?"

"Just giving Mitchell Swepson a taste of it, giving him a chance, I reckon it will pay dividends in the long run," Warne had told Fox Cricket.

"It might hurt at the moment for someone to give up a Test match; Nathan Lyon or one of the quicks because it's the last Test of the summer.

But Lyon, who took four wickets in New Zealand's second innings during the second Test at the MCG, said that there was no chance of him "resting".

"Did Warnie ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?" he asked, noting the lack of opportunity given to Warne's leg-spin rival at the height of their careers.

"I won't be resting. I haven't met any Australian cricketers that would like to be rested.

"It's that hard playing Test cricket, but it's that rewarding as well so every opportunity you get to play cricket for Australia it means the world to us.

"So I can't imagine Mitch Starc, Pat (Cummins) or Patto (James Pattinson) putting his hand up to say I need a rest."

Swepson, who has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58, was a member of Australia's Test squad for tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017 but has yet to make his debut.

Lyon said if both of them played, he would be more than happy.

"Mitch has been bowling brilliantly for Queensland," he said. "He's a great fella to start off with, but he gives it a rip and that's what I really love to see.

"I'm a big fan of Mitch, it's great to see him in and around our squad so he gets his chance and fingers crossed we can have a great combination together."

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Nathan Michael Lyon Nathan Lyon Shane Warne Mitchell Swepson Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nathan Lyon hits back at Shane Warne's suggestion
  • Warne said Lyon should be rested so that Swepson can make debut
  • Australia have an unbeatable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in 3-Test series
Related Articles
Tom Blundell
Tom Blundell's Century In Vain As Australia Thrash New Zealand To Win 2nd Test, Clinch Series
"Rocking Horse Poo": Dean Jones
"Rocking Horse Poo": Dean Jones' Hilarious Take On BJ Watling's "Rare" Dismissal. Watch
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon Stars As Australia Thrash Pakistan To Sweep Series 2-0
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon Stars As Australia Thrash Pakistan To Sweep Series 2-0
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.