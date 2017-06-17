Did Sehwag Really Send 2-Line CV For Team India Coaching Job? He Said This

Virender Sehwag is one of the contenders to become the next India head coach.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday rubbished media reports suggesting he had sent a two-line resume to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to apply for the position of the team's head coach. Sehwag, who is popular on social networking site twitter for his witty remarks, said he sent a CV which was fully compliant with the Indian board's norms.

"I would be happy to get that two line CV from the media source. If I had to send a two line resume, my name was enough," Sehwag said.

The Delhi batsman revealed that he rates Sourav Ganguly as the best Indian captain. He also spoke on the importance of cricket legend and former opening batting partner Sachin Tendulkar's guidance in his progress as a batsman.

"Sourav taught me how to keep patience and is my all-time favourite Captain. On the other hand, Sachin gave me confidence, broke my superstitions and playing with him was like playing with the wall, you could play without any tension and hit boundaries freely," he remarked.

Sehwag said he loved to punish the Pakistani bowlers, especially speedster Shoaib Akhtar, by hitting them for boundaries.

"Pakistan was that one team against which I always loved hitting boundaries, especially against Shoaib Akhtar who used to bowl at 150 km/h," he said.

Sehwag, however refused to react to to Rashid Latif's disparaging remarks on him that the Indian cricketer was suffering from "piles of mouth".

Latif said this in response to a Sehwag tweet ahead of India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final on Sunday, which also happens to be Father's day worldwide.

When told about Latif's comments, Sehwag said, "This eventually portrays Rashid Latif's character. I haven't seen that video and neither do I want to. Whatever I had said was in good spirit and it should have been taken with a pinch of salt," he said.

Sehwag said he foresees India winning the Champions trophy by winning the final against the arch-rivals.

(With inputs from PTI)