Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble voiced his backing for Wasim Jaffer, after he spoke out against allegations of adopting a communal approach during his stint as the coach of Uttarakhand. After Jaffer stepped down as Uttarakhand coach earlier in the week citing interference from the state cricket board, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials made allegations of Jaffer being communal, which the former India opener has repeatedly denied. Responding to a tweet by Jaffer defending himself, Anil Kumble wrote "With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it's the players who'll miss your mentor ship."

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it's the players who'll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

In his tweet, Jaffer had listed out certain clarifications about allegations made against him.

Promoted

Irfan Pathan also tweeted in support of Wasim Jaffer.

Unfortunate that you have to explain this. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2021

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha had earlier come up with a snide tweet asking if the leading names in Indian cricket - including Kumble - would tweet in support of Jaffer amid the row, as they had done regarding the farmers' protest last week.

"Will you all please speak up for Wasim Jaffer? If you need any help, I will draft the tweet for you, which you can copy- paste. Your action needs to be on Twitter, public, like during the farm protests. I await your response," he wrote, tagging Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma apart from Kumble.

Dear @sachin_rt @imVkohli @anilkumble1074 @ImRo45



Will you all please speak up for Wasim Jaffer? If you need any help, I will draft the tweet for you, which you can copy- paste. Your action needs to be on Twitter, public, like during the farm protests.



I await your response. https://t.co/RuCYBRIFVh — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) February 11, 2021

Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, apart from having played together for India, are also currently colleagues at Kings XI Punjab. While the legendary spinner is the head coach for the KL Rahul-led side, Jaffer is the batting coach for them.