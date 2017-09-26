Did Change Of Cricket Gear Lead To Change In Form For MS Dhoni?

Even as the cricketing fraternity of the country had almost written him off, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni re-invented himself since the Sri Lanka series. Bringing all his experience into play, Dhoni bailed India out of trouble on more than one occasion. Once was against Sri Lanka, when the team was in dire straits in the second one-dayer, having lost seven wickets for just 131 runs chasing a modest target. Dhoni along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 100 for the eighth wicket to take the visitors home. He then repeated the feat against Australia in the first ODI when India had lost half their side with just 87 on the board. The former India captain and Hardik Pandya added 118 runs for the sixth wicket to take the hosts to a challenging total of 281 for 7 in 50 overs. Both the matches ended with wins for the Men in Blue.

While Dhoni has quietly made a point, answering his critics in the best possible way -- with bat in hand -- the 36-year-old had distinctly made a change in his cricketing gear which seems to be working for the Indian wicket-keeper.

Dhoni has shed the Morrant pads that he wore for most part of his career .These are much lighter than the normal pads and possibly makes movement at the crease a lot easier. The heavier pads have three straps at the back compared to only two in case of Morrant pads.

As cricketers grow older and their reflexes are no longer the same, they tend to opt for the lighter pads instead of the heavier ones. The former skipper did just the opposite but then again when was Dhoni a conventional cricketer.

His reflexes behind the stumps are as good as they can be and those quick hands have inflicted more stumpings than anybody else in the shorter format of the game.

Keeping in mind the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni's experience and his ability to finish games for his team will definitely keep India in good stead. While the World Cup is quite a long way away, the signs are good for Indian cricket going forward as the Indian stalwart can guide the young brigade and his inputs can come in handy for Virat Kohli who will most likely be the one to lead the side.