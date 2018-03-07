Dhaka Premier League: Mortaza Takes Four Wickets Off Consecutive Deliveries

Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza achieved a unique feat as he picked up four wickets off four consecutive deliveries to inspire his team, Abahani Limited, to an 11-run win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League on Tuesday. In reply to Abahani Limited's 290/6, Agrani Bank folded for 279 in 49.5 overs. It all happened at the Fatullah Cricket Stadium when Agrani Bank needed 13 runs off the last over with four wickets remaining. After Abdur Razzak took a single off the first ball of the last over, Dhiman Ghosh was sent packing after a short cameo of 27-ball 46.

Following which, Mortaza dismissed Razzak at short fine-leg and Shafiul Islam at deep mid-wicket. By doing so, he achieved his first hat-trick in a List-A match.

Mortaza not only claimed a hat-trick but also became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take four wickets off four balls in a List-A match. The former Bangladesh skipper ended the match with impressive figures of 6 for 44 in 9.5 overs. This was the third hat-trick in this season's Dhaka Premier League.

By virtue of his performance, he became the seventh bowler in List-A history to achieve the feat.

Allan Ward, Shaun Pollock, Vasbert Drakes, Lasith Malinga, David Payne and Graham Napier are the others to feature in the list.

Talking about his match-winning performance, Mortaza said that his performance is helping him to prepare for the rest of the year.

"My performance is helping me prepare for the rest of the year. With the old ball, my strength is the cutter and it is with this delivery that I took the last four wickets. There's always pressure on the bowler. I was bowling with the third-man up so an edge was going to go for four. I thought of pushing him back but then again, being positive is very important in these situations," espncricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.