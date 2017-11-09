Despite Retiring From Tests, MS Dhoni Checks Eden Pitch Ahead of Sri Lanka Test

MS Dhoni had a close look at the Eden pitch before the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni called time on his Test career in the year 2014 when India were touring Australia. Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India, scoring 4876 runs in a career that lasted little over nine years in the longer format. Dhoni's eye for detail is well documented and no wonder the former captain did have a look at the Eden Gardens strip for the first India vs Sri Lanka Test despite the fact that he no longer plays the five-day format.

Dhoni was in the city for a commercial shoot with another former skipper Kapil Dev.

In the morning session, the retired Test cricketer Dhoni was seen talking to curator Sujan Mukherjee, checking the Eden Gardens strip that will host the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from November 16-20.

"Dhoni really appreciated the pitch preparation and wished us for the Test match," Mukherjee later said.

'Dhoni and Kapil spent the whole day bowling and batting as per the shooting requirements and were joined by a host of kids.

