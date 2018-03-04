Deodhar Trophy: Hanuma Vihari Shines As India B Win Opener Against India A

Hanuma Vihari hammered an unbeaten 95 off 76 balls as India B beat India A by eight wickets in the rain-hit opening match of the Deodhar Trophy in Dharamsala. India B made full use of the conditions after opting to field, dismissing the A side for 178 in 41.2 overs. From 42 for four, it was a recovery of sorts for India A who could have been bundled out for less than 100 if it was not for the effort of Ricky Bhui (78). Rain stopped play when India A were 51 for four in 14 overs. At resumption, the match was reduced to 43 overs a side.