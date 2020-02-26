Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to express their distress over the violence in Delhi, which has witnessed 20 deaths so far . "What's going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other," former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said in a tweet, following the hashtag '#DelhiBurning'.

"What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all," former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Apne hi apno ko kyu mar rahe hai??? Requesting everyone to plz not hurt each other's," veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi.

Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes.

The violence-hit areas continue to remain tense on Wednesday morning, with police and paramilitary personnel on the ground.

On Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers.