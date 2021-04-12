Indian Premier League (IPL) is so much more than cricket. From banters to overseas players shaking their legs on Bollywood chartbusters, the cricket extravaganza is a one-stop shop for entertainment. After seeing Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle grooving to the tunes of Daler Mehndi's iconic number Tunak Tunak Tun, now we have Delhi Capitals' English recruit Sam Billings bringing a bhangra twist to his training sessions. Don't believe us? Take a look at the latest post by Delhi Capitals (DC).

The video shows the right-handed batsman breaking into a bhangra-like movement with his stretch band while sporting a smile on his face. DC tagged Billings to the post that read, "That's one way of learning the bhangra."

Twitter users were impressed with the attempt. One user wrote, "Fits the bhangra Billing." Another user put forth his suggestion to help Billings learn the dance form. The video has over 5.1k views, so far.

Fits the Bhangra Billing. — Nordic CricPundits (@CricPundits) April 12, 2021

The other way obviously is pic.twitter.com/8NKU7QqiX2 — Sammith Bharadwaj (@Sammith130) April 12, 2021

On Instagram, users dropped heart and fire emojis. "Favorite team of all time," a fan wrote.

Well, Billings is not the only one with a penchant for dancing on the team. In another photo, Delhi Capitals players Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw can also be seen shaking a leg. "It's not like this duo needs an excuse to break into a dance, but the aftermath of a match-winning partnership seemed like a great occasion," the caption read. DC defeated Chennai Super Kings in their first match by seven wickets.