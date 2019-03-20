Senior pacer Ishant Sharma will carry the onus of Delhi Capitals' bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and he looks in readiness to do so. Ahead of the season, Ishant Sharma spoke in length about his ambitions and things he will focus on. The 30-year-old, who has the experience of 14 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) is also keen on helping his franchise by taking wickets in aplenty throughout the season.

"I feel there is a huge ambition for me this season. I am very focused on taking more wickets throughout the tournament instead of just bowling well," Ishant Sharma said.

"Of course, taking wickets depends on how well you bowl, but the most important thing is that you use your good performance by helping the team in taking important wickets," he added.

The Delhi pacer is also excited to work alongside premier bowlers Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada and claimed the Delhi Capitals have got one of the best bowling line-ups for IPL 2019.

"Our team Delhi Capitals has picked up some great bowling options in the squad for IPL 2019 and with the likes of Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada also in the team, I think we have one of the best bowling line-ups this time," Ishant said.

Delhi Capitals, led by young Shreyas Iyer, will open their IPL 2019 campaign on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians while their first home match is slated to take place on March 26 against champions Chennai Super Kings.