 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Updated: 07 August 2019 12:45 IST

Virat Kohli paid tribute to the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Virat Kohli offered condolences to Sushma Swaraj. © AFP

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. "Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace," Virat Kohli tweeted. The 67-year-old's sudden death led to an outpour of emotions on the social media as various sports personalities expressed shock and grief and recalled the moments when they got to interact with her. Other sportspersons including Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Saina Mirza etc also paid condolences to the leader.

"I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India," said cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. 

"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of Sushma Swarajji," tweeted former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. 

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Sushma Swarajji. In a political career spanning over 50 years, she touched a billion hearts with her strength, grace and compassion. Her clutter breaking approach as the External Affairs Minister will always be revered and remembered," said former Union Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swarajji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am," said tennis star Sania Mirza

Fierce, result-driven and a people's person - she was all of that and more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of Sushma Swarajji's passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace!" said Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. 

"One of my favourite politicians. Lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace," said cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra. 

"Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwarajji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon," said former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif who is currently in West Indies officiating as one of the commentators. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Swaraj's sudden death led to an outpour of emotions on the social media
  • Virat Kohli said he is deeply saddened at the passing away of Swaraj
  • Aakash Chopra called Sushma Swaraj as one his favourite politicians
Related Articles
Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer
Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
"True Champion": Virat Kohli
"True Champion": Virat Kohli's Special Message For "Pace Machine" Dale Steyn
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Virat Kohli Meets "Biggest Boss" On Tour Of West Indies. See Picture
Virat Kohli Meets "Biggest Boss" On Tour Of West Indies. See Picture
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 07 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.