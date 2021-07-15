Baroda batsman Deepak Hooda has asked for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). "Baroda player Deepak Hooda has asked NOC from the board and he will be given so," BCA chief executive officer Shishir Hattangadi told ANI. Former India all-rounder feels Hooda leaving Baroda is a "huge loss" for the cricket board as the batsman could have easily played for another 10 years for the side. In January this year, Hooda had left the team hotel hours before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Hooda had informed the media that skipper Krunal Pandya had misbehaved with him.

"How many cricket association will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It's utterly disappointing!" Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Hooda recently featured in Indian Premier League 2021 for the Punjab Kings before the tournament was postponed.

The remaining half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.