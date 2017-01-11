 
Death Threat Letter: Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint

Updated: 11 January 2017 09:33 IST

Ganguly had received the death threat letter via post addressed to his Behala residence on January 7 asking him not to attend a facilitation programme in West Midnapore district.

Death Threat Letter: Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint
Sourav Ganguly filed a police complaint following a death threat letter © AFP

Kolkata:

Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint about a death threat letter which he had received, police said.

A senior police officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI on Tuesday that Ganguly lodged his complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station on Tuesday.

"We are looking into the matter. We are checking whether it's a genuine or fake letter. Our officers are examining the letter," he said.

Ganguly had received the death threat letter via post addressed to his Behala residence on January 7 asking him not to attend a facilitation programme in West Midnapore district.

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Highlights
  • Ganguly lodged his complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station
  • We are checking whether it's a genuine or fake letter- Police
  • Ganguly had received the death threat letter via post on January 7
