As Cricket Australia announced the decision to welcome privatisation of its national T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL), local fans are starting to express their dissatisfaction. While announcing the decision to welcome private investment in the BBL, Cricket Australia also put the Melbourne Renegades up for sale. Fans in Australia, however, are calling this decision the 'death of BBL', with many raising their voices against the league being privatised. At the same time, however, star Australian cricketers such as Pat Cummins and Sophie Molineux have welcomed CA's call.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia said that it is open to inviting bids from private owners for a 100 percent stake in the Renegades, with a view to the club playing the 2027-28 WBBL and BBL season under new ownership. Fans, however, are outraged.

Death of the BBL — Bobby (@LFC9Bobby) September 8, 2026

Game's gone — Abdullah (@bettertextabd) September 8, 2026

yeah nice way to kill the league off — Jasper (@jasperzr_) September 8, 2026

Australia's Test and ODI captain Cummins, welcoming the decision, said that privatisation can give the competition a huge boost, if done well.

"Privatisation, if done well, can be a great thing for the sport," Cummins said. "So many benefits for obviously the Big Bash League, but as an Aussie captain as well, Test cricket's so important for me, and I think this sets us up really well for the future."

On the disagreement over the decision among certain parties, Cummins said: "I think it's pretty hard to get 100 per cent buy-in on anything, really," he said. "I know that as captain. Sometimes you've got to make a call. It sounds like each club, the decision's in their own hands, and they (CA) have unlocked a structure where they're going to be able to keep those decisions. As an Aussie player, I think it's good for Aussie cricket if done well."

"This can unlock some new areas that we can go into in the Women's Big Bash," Molineux, who captains the Renegades in the WBBL, echoed Cummins' sentiments.

"New investors, new opportunities to be able to innovate and grow the game. The Women's Big Bash, quality-wise, is still the best competition in the world. But bringing in all these new opportunities that come with privatisation can hopefully make the product even better, which is a really cool thing to be part of," she added.

The Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers are some of the other franchises reportedly keen to bring in private investment.

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