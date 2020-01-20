Dean Jones Shares Video Of Elephant Inside Hotel, Gets Epic Reply From Mahela Jayawardene

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones found a video on Internet of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan hotel and decided to troll former batsmen from the island nation -- Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. However, Dean Jones fell in his own trap as former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene came up with an epic reply to the Australian's tweet. Sharing a video posted by a Sri Lankan user on Twitter, 58-year-old Dean Jones asked Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara if the elephant in the video was roaming inside one of their hotels.
"@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?" Jones said in a tweet.
The Sri Lankan user had captioned the video, saying: "Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk."
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara was a little gentle in his reply to Jones as he said: "Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano".
However, Jayawardene decided to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: "He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong."
Right-handed batsman Jayawardene made 12650 runs in 448 One-day Internationals and 11814 runs in 149 Test matches for Sri Lanka.
Sangakkara was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of cricket. With 17840 runs across all formats, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.
Jones played 164 ODIs and 52 Tests for Australia, having scored 6068 and 3631 runs in respective formats.