Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced that it would be donating 100 units of BPAP-B non-invasive ventilators and 100 oxygen concentrators to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal. The state cricket body will also procure 25 units of oxygen concentrators to be kept at DDCA for use by its members, officials, employees on a need basis and it will be returned to DDCA after use.

"Together we can fight the spread of COVID-19. In tandem with its tradition of fulfilling social responsibility, DDCA has decided to extend a helping hand towards the ongoing fight against COVID-19. In view of the surge in cases across Delhi and urgent demand for life-saving equipment such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators, the President and the Members of the Apex Council, DDCA will donate 100 units of BPAP-B Non-Invasive Ventilator and 100 Units of Oxygen Concentrators each to the Lt. Governor, NCT of Delhi for distribution to healthcare facilities in Delhi," DDCA said in an official statement.

"It has also been decided that in addition to the above, the DDCA will procure 25 units of Oxygen Concentrators to be kept at DDCA for use by its members, officials, employees, etc. on a need basis, to be returned to DDCA after use," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths has mounted to 2,15,542. Currently, there are 33,49,644 active COVID-19 cases in the country.