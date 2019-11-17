 
DDCA Ombudsman Puts Rajat Sharma's Resignation On Hold

Updated: 17 November 2019 22:58 IST

DDCA ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed ordered senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as president while stopping suspended general secretary Vinod Tihara's reinstatement.

Rajat Sharma had resigned on Saturday from his post. © Twitter

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Sunday ordered senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as president while stopping suspended general secretary Vinod Tihara's reinstatement. Sharma had resigned on Saturday from his post, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures", though without taking any name. The Ombudsman has also in his directive stated that due procedure was not followed while passing a resolution to withdraw powers of president and Tihara's suspension can't be revoked till his case remains pending with the Ombudsman.

"Three purported resolutions are said to have been passed by circulation by the Apex Council on 13.11.2019. These purported resolutions are said to be illegal," the ombudsman stated in his order, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"One purported resolution seeks to reinstate Mr. Vinod Tihara, as the Secretary, DDCA, who was suspended on 2.11.2019 by the Apex Council and in respect of which a reference was made to the Ombudsman.

"It is pertinent to note that the reference is pending with me and Mr. Vinod Tihara had been given two weeks time to respond. No reply has been received from Mr. Vinod Tihara."

The Ombudsman added: "Prima facie no purported resolution reinstating Mr. Vinod Tihara ought to have been passed when the very issue was under consideration of the Ombudsman."

The Ombudsman in his order stated that Apex Council can''t pass any order as the resignations of Sharma and other office bearers "will be kept in abeyance".

"All these persons who had tendered their resignations shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket.

"No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the Apex Council without the permission of the Ombudsman and without following proper procedure."

The hearing of the complaints will take place on November 27.

