Dawlat Zadran's Hattrick Helps Afghanistan See Off West Indies In Warm-Up

Afghanistan laid down a marker ahead of 2019 World Cup qualifying as pacer Dawlat Zadran took a hat-trick in a comfortable warm-up victory over West Indies in Harare on Tuesday. The Asian side dominated the match, which was reduced to 35-overs-a-side, to win by 29 runs on DLS method. The World Cup qualifiers run from March 4-25 in Zimbabwe. After rain ensured a shorter game than expected, Gulbadin Naib struck a 38-ball 48 after coming in at number 10 to guide Afghanistan to 163-9, setting two-time World Cup winners West Indies 140 to win on DLS.