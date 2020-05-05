David Warner, who is currently on a video-sharing spree, posted yet another TikTok video on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. Warner's latest video featured his wife and two daughters who, who along with the opener used various household items to produce a fake musical rendition. "When you know you have officially lost it in isolation!! #canwegooutsidenowplease," Warner captioned the video.

Warner has, in a short span of time, become a rage on popular video-sharing platform, since joining it last month.

Having asked fans for help after his first TikTok video, Warner took matters into his own hands and went on a video-sharing spree, which ranged from singing famous songs to even dancing to Katrina Kaif's blockbuster 'item number'.

Like his previous videos, Warner's latest post also became an instant hit among his followers, gathering over three lakh views and close to one and half lakh likes in just two hours.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals were among those who liked the video.

"Mate, just go full time TikToker don't worry about the cricket," wrote one user, replying to the post.

While there might be a debate over Warner's dance skills which he showcases in his TikTok videos, there is no denying of his creativity in those videos.

In his previous video, Warner mimicked Michael Jackson's superhit 'Billie Jean' with a coffee cup in his hand and challenged his teammate Aaron Finch to "better this", who duly accepted the challenge.