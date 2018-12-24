David Warner Would Be Training Like Rocky Balboa For His Return, Says Justin Langer

David Warner will end his 12-month ban for the ball-tampering scandal in March 2019. The senior Australia opener, known for his tough built and fierce batting style, will mark his return under the new national team coach Justin Langer. Ahead of the much-awaited return, Langer has shown confidence in Warner and said that he must be training like Rocky Balboa at the moment. The 48-year-old also said that Warner and Steve Smith will be determined to get back into the Australian cricket team.

"I know Davey Warner is the same. He would be training like Rocky Balboa at the moment. They're very determined to get back into the Australian cricket team," Langer was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

While serving the ban imposed by Cricket Australia, Warner had featured in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Global T20 Canada tournament.

He had notched up the scores of an unbeaten 42, 23, 14, 72 while featuring for the St Lucia Stars in the CPL.

For the national team, Warner has an impressive average in the Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He has scored over 8,500 run in the longest format of the game at an average over 48. While 14 centuries to his name in the ODIs.

Australia, who are currently without the services of their premier batsmen Warner and Smith, will host India for the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. The two teams will later clash for an ODI series.