David Warner, Wife Candice "Switch" Roles In Hilarious TikTok Video. Watch

Updated: 27 April 2020 14:42 IST

David Warner and wife Candice have taken his debut in TikTok quite seriously and have been putting up a flurry of videos.

David Warner, Wife Candice "Switch" Roles In Hilarious TikTok Video. Watch
David Warner and Candice Warner switched roles for their latest TikTok video. © Instagram

David Warner's latest TikTok video sees him switch roles with wife Candice Warner, who is a former Ironwoman and surf life saver. At the beginning of the video, Warner is seen in his Australian gear, holding a bat, while Candice is seen surf board paddling alongside him in her old Ironwoman racing costume. As the video progresses, the two suddenly switch, with Candice now in her husband's cricket gear and Warner paddling in her costume. "ISO Monday's #flicktheswitch," Warner captioned the video.

ISO Monday's #flicktheswitch @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Candice Warner also shared a picture of the couple, with their roles reversed, on Instagram.

"Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume," she captioned the photo.

On Saturday, Warner had shared a TikTok video where he can be seen dancing with Candice and two of their daughters while dressed in full Australian gear.

The left-handed opener has found solace in social media amid the lockdown enforced to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After making his TikTok debut earlier this month, he appealed "for help" on an Instagram post.

His quest to gain more followers on the popular video app was met with success thanks to the viral video of him and his daughter Indi-Rae dancing to the Katrina Kaif-starrer Bollywood hit "Sheila ki Jawaani".

Warner was supposed to captain SunRisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

But, faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league has been indefinitely postponed.

