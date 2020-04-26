Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: David Warner, Wearing Full Australian Gear, Puts On A Show With Family

Updated: 26 April 2020 11:16 IST

David Warner performed a dance routine along with wife Candice and two of their daughters.

When Australia opener David Warner is in his Australia gear, padded up with helmet strapped on, one expects to see him striding out to the middle of the ground, ready to smash bowlers out of the park. But this time, the left-handed batsman was found instead in yet another TikTok video, as he put on a dance routine along with wife Candice Warner and two of their daughters. "#SATURDAYVIBES," Warner, who has been very active on social media, captioned the video on Instagram.

Watch the adorable video here:

#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner's opening partner at SunRisers Hyderabad Johnny Bairstow responded to the video by asking "Next 50/100 @sunrisershyd celebration?"

"Boxhead," West Indies batsman Darren Bravo wrote on the post.

Warner made his TikTok debut earlier this month, when he posted on Instagram asking for help to get followers on the video app.

His dance with daughter Indi-Rae to the hit track "Sheila ki Jawaani" went viral, while his next TikTok video was met with a brutal response from Australia teammate Chris Lynn.

Warner was set to captain the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 but that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the indefinite postponement of the cash-rich league.

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
