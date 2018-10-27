 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

David Warner Walks Off Mid-Innings After Sledge During Sydney Grade Game, Say Reports

Updated: 27 October 2018 10:48 IST

David Warner was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham during the time of the incident.

David Warner Walks Off Mid-Innings After Sledge During Sydney Grade Game, Say Reports
David Warner is currently serving a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering case © Twitter

Banned Australian opening batsman David Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged during a Sydney grade game, reports said on Saturday. The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham during the time. He had moved into the 30s when the incident unfolded, news.com.au reported. The left-hander seemed unhappy with a jibe from an opposition player and told an umpire he was removing himself from the game. 

The nature of the sledge was not known. According to reports, a number of his teammates talked him into returning and he agreed after several minutes, going on to smash a century. The drama lit up social media, with many not happy at Warner's reaction.

"Again, it is all about him," said one Twitter comment. "Umpires are there to deal with on field incidents, but not David ME ME ME Warner."

But the polarising figure also won support, with one fan calling for his immediate reinstatement to the struggling Australian team.

"David Warner has scored another century today 100 not out. Cricket Australia reinstate the legend," tweeted Dan Stapleton.

Warner, along with Steve Smith, was sent home in disgrace and banned over the tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa in March.

He was blamed as the instigator of the incident in which Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball with a piece of yellow sandpaper.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : David Warner Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged
  • The incident happened during a Sydney grade cricket match on Saturday
  • Reports said Warner was offended by a sledge from the opposition player
Related Articles
"Serious WTF Moment": James Sutherland Regrets Missing Ball-Tampering Incident
"Serious WTF Moment": James Sutherland Regrets Missing Ball-Tampering Incident
This Is India
This Is India's Best Chance To Win A Series In Australia, Says Harbhajan Singh
Steve Smith, David Warner Make Smashing Return To Australian Cricket
Steve Smith, David Warner Make Smashing Return To Australian Cricket
Australian Cricket Needs Steve Smith Back, Says Steve Waugh
Australian Cricket Needs Steve Smith Back, Says Steve Waugh
Australia Desperately Need Steve Smith and David Warner Back, Says Shane Warne
Australia Desperately Need Steve Smith and David Warner Back, Says Shane Warne
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.