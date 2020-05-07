Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: David Warner Uses Wine Glass, Kitchenware As Musical Instruments In Hilarious TikTok Video

Updated: 07 May 2020 14:35 IST

David Warner has taken to TikTok with gusto and is posting new stuff every day.

David Warner posted a hilarious video on Instagram. © Instagram

Australia batsman David Warner has been entertaining fans on social media by sharing TikTok videos on all his social media accounts. In his most recent Instagram post, Warner can be seen using a wine glass as a musical instrument that is strapped to his forehead with the help of a cap. The Australian batsman captioned his Instagram post and wrote, "Back by popular demand!! Give me more options please". Warner has been constantly sharing videos for his followers which has helped him gain a lot of popularity on social media as well.

The left-handed Australian batsman has been spending time with his family as all cricket tournaments have been put on hold due to the coronavirus threat. Warner was supposed to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

David Warner was bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad back in 2014 and has been an integral part of the team since then. The left-handed opener has featured in 126 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scored 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. He has four IPL centuries to his name with the highest score of 126 which came against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Cricketers from across the world will be hoping that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic ends soon and they can resume playing. However, every sportsperson will have to follow all the necessary safety measures in order to eliminate the coronavirus threat.

