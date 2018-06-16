David Warner To Play Caribbean Premier League For St Lucia Stars

Banned Australian batsman David Warner will play for the St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League as he continues his attempt to rebuild his reputation after the ball-tampering scandal that took place on the third day of the Cape Town Test in March. Steve Smith, the former Australia skipper, Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all banned from international cricket for their roles in the incident when a piece of yellow sandpaper was used to alter the surface of the ball. The CPL announced on Saturday that the swashbuckling opener would replace his compatriot D'Arcy Short in the St Lucia side for their T20 event which runs from August 8 until September 16.

"We are excited to bring David to the Saint Lucia Stars," said Stars general manager Mohammad Khan.

"David is arguably one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era and a winning player. He is going to add a lot of value on the field and in the dressing room as we pursue our first CPL title."

Warner struck 109 against South Africa in a one-day international in Saint Kitts the last time he played in the Caribbean two years ago.

Warner, who was handed a 12-month ban following his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, will make a return to competitive cricket in Canada's inaugural Global T20 tournament for the Winnipeg Hawks later this month alongside his former skipper Steve Smith, who was also handed a 12-month suspension by Cricket Australia.

Smith and his deputy Warner were also axed from the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL) where they were appointed captains of SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

The month-long CPL will also feature other Australians like all-rounder Shane Watson and Chris Lynn.

