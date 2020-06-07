David Warner, who has been one of the most active cricket players on social media during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, took to Instagram to react to an Indian TikTok star's video. Warner applauded Arman Rathod, an Indian TikTok sensation, and wrote "Great work @armanrathod #dance #life #music." While Warner's appreciation post for Arman caught the attention of his fans in India, the Australian batsman also received a challenge from 'Prison Break' star, Dominic Purcell. Purcell, who plays the role of 'Lincoln Burrows' in the hit TV series, said that he wants a crack at Warner in the nets.

"I wanna crack at u in the nets. Once my back. Knees, calf's, shoulders and feet heal up. 16 feet no ball," Dominic Purcell left a comment on Warner's post.

On Saturday, David Warner had teamed up with his family members -- wife and two daughters -- and tried to perform some Bhangra moves on a fusion song.

Ever since Warner joined the popular video-sharing platform, the left-handed batsman rarely misses out on sharing entertaining posts for his fans.

From dancing on a hit Katrina Kaif song to lip-syncing famous dialogues of South Indian superstars like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, the Australia opener has tried all during the lockdown.

The 33-year-old batsman has even tried to get India captain Virat Kohli on TikTok.

Speaking to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on an Instagram live session, Kohli said that Warner has "been after my life" to make a video.

"He's been asking me to do one. I haven't responded yet, but I will," Kohli told Ashwin.