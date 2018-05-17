 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney

Updated: 17 May 2018 09:00 IST

David Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket for his part in a plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney
David Warner will start his road to redemption by playing club cricket. © AFP

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner will start his road to redemption by playing club cricket with Sydney's Randwick Petersham, officials said. Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket for his part in a plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March. But he is free to play at club level and is set to make a return to the field in September. Randwick Petersham club president Mike Whitney, a former Test fast bowler, said Warner will play in at least three of the first four matches of the season.

"We're delighted to have him. He's one of the best players Australia has had since World War II," he told the local Southern Courier newspaper on Wednesday.

"He's been speaking to one of our club officials and he has committed to the first three or four rounds of the season. Why it is only three or four rounds at this stage I don't know."

Warner has also been linked with playing in the Northern Territory's limited-overs Strike League.

Whitney, who played 12 Tests for Australia, said he emailed Warner shortly after he was banned in April to tell him the door was open.

"Everyone is excited to have him. He will be great in the changing rooms with younger players," Whitney said.

Warner has been on the books at Randwick Petersham since 2013-14, but has rarely played due to state, international and Indian Premier League commitments.

He was identified as the mastermind behind the plan to tamper with the ball.

While former skipper Steve Smith was charged with knowledge of the plot, Warner was charged with developing it and instructing Cameron Bancroft to carry it out.

Earlier this week, Bancroft was cleared to play club cricket in Western Australia while serving his suspension. Smith's plans are not yet known.

New national coach Justin Langer has indicated he will welcome all three back into the team once their bans are served, if their form justifies selection.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team David Warner Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • David Warner will start his road to redemption by playing club cricket
  • Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket
  • But he is free to play at club level
Related Articles
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney
Ball-Tampering Scandal: David Warner Set To Return, Will Play Club Cricket In Sydney
Mother
Mother's Day 2018: Virat Kohli Wishes The 'REAL Superheroes' With A Heartwarming Tweet
Justin Langer Says He Would Have Tampered With Cricket Ball If Asked By Seniors
Justin Langer Says He Would Have Tampered With Cricket Ball If Asked By Seniors
Steve Smith, David Warner Cleared To Return To Club Cricket In Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner Cleared To Return To Club Cricket In Australia
Australian Captain Tim Paine Denies David Warner Rift
Australian Captain Tim Paine Denies David Warner Rift
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.