David Warner has become an Internet sensation because of his entertaining videos. Warner has made the most of this lockdown by keeping his fans entertained from across the globe. In yet another Instagram post, David Warner has shared another TikTok video for his fans. Warner in the caption of his Instagram post wrote, "Here it is, my favourite form of cricket. What do you think??". In his latest video, David Warner is standing in front of a mirror and he magically changes his clothes from an Australian T20I jersey to his ODI jersey and finally to his Test cricket jersey. Warner jumps in joy when he sees himself in the Test jersey and reveals that Test cricket is his favourite format of the game.

The Australian batsman has constantly shared videos for his fans and kept them entertained as the action from the cricket field has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner has been a consistent performer for his country at the opening spot in all three formats of the game. Earlier in the month, the left-handed batsman was also a part of an Instagram live chat with Rohit Sharma. Both cricketers discussed various topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to cricket during their chat. They also talked about the future of the T20 World Cup.

David Warner was supposed to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.