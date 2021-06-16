Australian cricketer David Warner on Wednesday relived his stay in India during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner also penned down a beautiful message for his fans on Instagram in Telugu along with a collage of images. In the top picture, Warner can be seen spending some quality time with his daughter. In the middle, Warner included a snap of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans, his profile photograph in Hyderabad jersey, and an image with his daughter roaming around in an auto-rickshaw. In the bottom row, Warner posted a photo of himself celebrating his century and another snap with his daughter in Hyderabad jersey.

"My second home is still in India, Hyderabad is my favourite place," read's a rough translation of Warner's Insta post.

The post was also warmly received by Warner's fans.

While a cricket enthusiast insisted that he was the best SRH caption, another called him the best. Warner's follower also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

"We love you even though you do google translate copy paste," wrote a user.

"Hyderabad's heartbeat David Warne," read another comment on the post.

"Love from Hyderabad," wrote a fan.

"Love you David bhai," declared another cricket fan.

Meanwhile, Warner has opted out from Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Other than Warner, the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson have also opted out from the Australian team.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith was also not named in Australia's 18-man squad for their upcoming white-ball series due to injury.

Trevor Hohns, the national selector of Cricket Australia (CA), termed their withdrawal "disappointing", before adding that he "respects the decisions of those who have opted out of this tour".

"International tours in the time of COVID-19 undoubtedly present many additional challenges for athletes," he further said.

Australia are slated to play a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against West Indies next month. After the conclusion of their West Indies, the Australian team will directly fly to Bangladesh.