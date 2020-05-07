Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner Passes On "Magic Bat" To Kevin Pietersen And Aakash Chopra In Amusing Video

Updated: 07 May 2020 17:52 IST

With all sporting action at a standstill, cricketers are trying to find ways to keep themselves and fans amused.

David Warner Passes On "Magic Bat" To Kevin Pietersen And Aakash Chopra In Amusing Video
David Warner has become a TikTok star ever since the lockdown was imposed in Australia. © Instagram

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or postponement of almost all sporting events in the world. The sport of cricket has been greatly impacted too as most international tours stand cancelled and the Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely. With a lot of free time at hand, some cricketers have become super active on social media. While Virat Kohli has featured in a number of Instagram live sessions, Steve Smith has been imparting batting lessons. However, it is David Warner who has been most entertaining. The opening batsman has become a TikTok star ever since the lockdown was imposed in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, he was joined by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and former Indian cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra for another amusing video.

In the video, David Warner suddenly appears in his SunRisers Hyderabad jersey as soon as he picks up his "magic bat". When he passes it on to Kevin Pietersen, his clothes change to England Test jersey from the 2013 Ashes series and finally, the bat reaches Aakash Chopra, who can be seen wearing a white jersey second later.

David Warner captioned the video,"#magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool."

#magicbat @kp24 @cricketaakash pretty cool

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

It looks like another attempt by David Warner to keep his fans entertained after a series of TikTok videos.

As far as cricket is concerned, Australia have cancelled a two-Test tour of Bangladesh in June, and a limited-overs home series against Zimbabwe is also in doubt.

Australia are due to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November, for which the International Cricket Council has said it is "exploring all options".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad David Andrew Warner David Warner Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Aakash Chopra Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Some cricketers have become super active on social media
  • Warner has kept his fans entertained with a series of TikTok videos
  • Steve Smith has been imparting batting lessons on social media
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner Uses Wine Glass, Kitchenware As Musical Instruments In Hilarious TikTok Video
Watch: David Warner Uses Wine Glass, Kitchenware As Musical Instruments In Hilarious TikTok Video
Virat Kohlis Passion And Drive To Score Runs Different From Steve Smith, Says David Warner
Virat Kohli's Passion And Drive To Score Runs Different From Steve Smith, Says David Warner
"Even The Dog Cant Stand My TikToks": Watch Aaron Finchs Adorable Video
"Even The Dog Can't Stand My TikToks": Watch Aaron Finch's Adorable Video
Watch: David Warners Musical Rendition In Latest TikTok Video Is The Height Of Creativity
Watch: David Warner's Musical Rendition In Latest TikTok Video Is The Height Of Creativity
Watch: David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch In New TikTok Video, Cricketers In Splits
Watch: David Warner Challenges Aaron Finch In New TikTok Video, Cricketers In Splits
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.