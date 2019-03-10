 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century

Updated: 10 March 2019 09:27 IST

David Warner blasted 110 from just 77 balls for Randwick-Petersham in their NSW Premier Cricket one-day match with Penrith.

David Warner Marks Return From Elbow Surgery With Rapid-Fire Century
David Warner showed no ill effects of recent elbow surgery as he blasted a rapid-fire century. © Cricket Australia/Twitter

David Warner signalled his intent on his return from an elbow injury with a sensational century in a one-day game for Randwick-Petersham, also known as the Randy Peters, against Penrith. Playing his first match since an elbow surgery brought an abrupt end to his Bangladesh Premier League stint, Warner blasted 110 from just 77 balls, plundering seven sixes and four fours. The knock was a timely reminder of Warner's destructive abilities after the left-hander and Steve Smith were left out of Australia squad for the ODI series against Pakistan in UAE.

David Warner was finally caught during Saturday's match, in front of a few dozen fans, off the bowling of 18-year-old left-armer Henry Railz, the Cricket Australia website reported.

Year-long ball-tampering bans from state and international for Warner and former Australian skipper Steve Smith run out on March 28.

They were both left out of Australia's squad on Friday for the upcoming one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games.

Selector Trevor Hohns said they would be better served easing their way back at the Indian Premier League, which gets under way this month.

Both men were forced to pull out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament in January with elbow injuries and they underwent surgery.

Smith's injury was worse than Warner's and he is yet to return, although he picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

"We all know they're two of the better players in world cricket," Hohns told reporters on Friday.

"So it's only natural we will take them seriously into consideration when we pick our 2019 World Cup squad. The main thing for them and us is to have them playing competitive cricket."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team David Warner Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner smashes ton on return from elbow injury
  • David Warner blasted 110 from just 77 balls
  • David Warner smashed seven sixes and four fours
Related Articles
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Steve Smith, David Warner Not Part Of Australia Squad For ODI Series vs Pakistan
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Australia Can Win World Cup With Steve Smith And David Warner, Says Shane Warne
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Steve Smith Back In Nets After Elbow Surgery, Hopes To Return With IPL - Watch
Ball-Tamperer Cameron Bancroft Smacks Unbeaten 138 On Red Ball Return
Ball-Tamperer Cameron Bancroft Smacks Unbeaten 138 On Red Ball Return
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.