David Warner took his "guess the movie" game on Instagram to another level on Saturday with yet another funny TikTok video, which features him in a warrior outfit and his daughter representing the army to recreate a scene from the blockbuster movie 'Baahubali'. The Australian opener mentioned SunRisers Hyderabad in his Instagram post, asking the Indian Premier League franchise to join the guessing game. David Warner's Instagram post was a massive hit among his fans, most of whom guessed the movie right.

After impressing one and all with his batting skills, Warner is trying to become a TikTok sensation. The Australian opener is storming TikTok with assorted videos inspired by the various movie industries of India.

Earlier, Warner put on his dancing shoes and roped in wife Candice and his daughter "back again" to dance on Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'.

"He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun," David Warner captioned the video on Instagram.

While the little daughter shook her leg in free spirit, Warner and his wife looked flawless with their dance moves.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sport to a halt and Warner is killing free time by making entertaining TikTok videos.

Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely.